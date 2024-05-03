Flat Rock Playhouse Presents “Jersey Boys” May 10th Through June 1st

Flat Rock Playhouse is excited to open its 2024 Mainstage Series Series with Jersey Boys, The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.

This Tony Award-winning production takes viewers on a journey through the rise and fall of the iconic 1960s rock ‘n’ roll group. Audiences can expect to be transported back in time as they witness the highs and lows of the band members’ lives, their struggles, triumphs, and the timeless music that made them legends. With hits like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe.

Jersey Boys promises a night of non-stop entertainment and nostalgia. Featuring an incredible cast lead by Broadway sensation and Jersey Boys veteran, Courter Simmons as Frankie Valli. Candi Boyd will direct and choreograph. A longtime member of the Jersey Boys Broadway and Touring casts, Candi brings her years-long experience and love for the show to the Rock. Playhouse favorites include Amanda Tong (Steel Magnolias, A Chorus Line), J. Taylor Wright (West Side Story, A Chorus Line), Maddie Franke (Annie, A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas), and Galloway Stevens (Cinderella), along with sensational new-comers from Broadway and beyond Nikita Burshteyn, Randy Cain, Kyle Southern, Melvin Tunstall, Amanda Dotto, Brendan Malafronte, and Harry Francis.

Jersey Boys is a must-see for music lovers of all ages. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of The Four Seasons or simply looking for a night of top-notch entertainment, this production is sure to leave you singing and dancing in your seat. Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of JERSEY BOYS live on stage at the State Theatre of North Carolina, Flat Rock Playhouse. Get your tickets now and join us for a night you won’t soon forget!

TICKETS AND SCHEDULE

Tickets are $75 / $65 / $55 and can be purchased by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 828-693-0731 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

The Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located in the Village of Flat Rock at 2661 Greenville Hwy Flat Rock, NC 28731.

Written by Flat Rock Playhouse.