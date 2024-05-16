Healthy Smiles of Spartanburg Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Opening of New Dental Clinic

Healthy Smiles of Spartanburg, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing dental care to uninsured children, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of its new dental clinic located at 151 Dillon Drive.

This exciting development coincides with the celebration of their 20th year of service in the Spartanburg community.

Previously housed within the Spartanburg Community College Health and Sciences building, Healthy Smiles faced space constraints due to the college’s growing enrollment. The procurement of our new clinic space, formerly Meadowcreek Dental, strategically positions their nonprofit within the Dillon Drive medical community, offering expanded capacity to serve more young patients effectively.

“Moving to our new location marks a significant milestone for Healthy Smiles of Spartanburg,” remarked Dori Burgess, Executive Director. “This clinic will serve as a true dental home for our clients, enabling us to continue providing critical hygiene and restorative care services to uninsured children in our community.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cavities are the most common chronic disease among children in the United States. In Spartanburg County alone, one in six children screened in schools requires immediate dental care or has conditions leading to future dental problems.

“Our mission is to bridge the gap in dental care access for uninsured children,” Mrs. Burgess continued. “By partnering with 93 schools in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties, and dedicated volunteer dental professionals, we can address oral health disparities that impact our children’s overall well-being and educational outcomes. Our goal is to alleviate pain, promote confidence, and build future smiles.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new clinic took place on Tuesday, May 14, at the Dillon Drive location and was be hosted by OneSpartanburg.

While celebrating this milestone, Healthy Smiles of Spartanburg remains committed to raising support for its “Building Future Smiles” fund. This fund aims to equip the clinic with essential resources such as x-ray machines to enhance comprehensive oral healthcare services.

To learn more about Healthy Smiles of Spartanburg, its mission, and how you can contribute to the “Building Future Smiles” fund, please visit healthysmilesonline.org.

Written by Healthy Smiles of Spartanburg.