Relax on the Shores of Fluor Field With Beach Night on May 31st

Beach Night at Fluor Field! Come on down the sandy beaches of Fluor Field, and celebrate all things beach on May 31, 2024, at 7:30 pm.

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere as they say, so why not spend your hard earned vacation state of mind at Fluor Field. TD Bank will also be on hand with gate giveaways for all fans in attendance.

Plus, it’s Friday so stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks powered by GE Vernova!

Fluor Field will also honor our local Special Olympics athletes in the Upstate throughout the night!

Visit milb.com/greenville/tickets/themenights/beachnight for more information and to purchase tickets.

Written by the Greenville Drive.