Second Annual Chopped in the Burg Fundraiser is Today!

The second annual Chopped in the Burg is finally here and Hub City Roots can’t wait to celebrate with some friendly competition, with all proceeds going to the Seed-to-Table program!

The evening will feature local chefs competing to create a dish using locally sourced ingredients in a race against the clock. Participating chefs include Michael Rednak and Nick Dhers, and it will be hosted by WSPA’s Jamarcus Gaston. The winner will then compete with last year’s People’s Choice chef, Bob Munnich.

The fundraiser event takes place on May 2, 2024, at 6:00 pm at Indigo Hall. Tickets start at $65.

All tickets sold to the event include tapas and beer and wine throughout the night. There will be various raffle prizes for $5 a ticket and an auction, it’s going to be a great night!

Each week Hub City Roots serves roughly 180 students in their classrooms and garden beds with nutrition and gardening workshops. From planting seeds to taste tests, their goal is to increase consumption of fruits and vegetables among youth in hopes of improving overall health outcomes.

Visit the event page for more information and to buy tickets.