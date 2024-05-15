Southern Wall Products Selects Upstate SC to Establish the Company’s First South Carolina Operation; $23 Million Investment and 28 New Jobs Expected

Southern Wall Products, Inc. (Southern Wall Products), a manufacturer of drywall finishing products, has selected Anderson County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation. The $23 million investment will create 28 new jobs.

Established in 1981, Southern Wall Products manufactures and sells finishing solutions for the drywall industry under the Ruco brand name. The company produces ready-mix joint compound, ceiling textures, setting compounds and primers.

“Southern Wall Products has been building communities since 1981,” said Southern Wall Products President Chris Winkler. “We’re excited for this next chapter for our company, our employees, their families and calling Anderson home to our new S.C. facility.”

Southern Wall Products currently has one manufacturing facility in Tucker, Georgia. The new facility, located at 1632 Pearman Dairy Road in Anderson, will increase the company’s capabilities to serve customers throughout the Southeast.

“Congratulations to Southern Wall Products on establishing its first South Carolina operation,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “The company’s $23 million investment in Anderson County is further proof that manufacturing companies of all types recognize the benefits of doing business in South Carolina.”

Operations will be online in June 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Southern Wall Products team should contact Mike Haun (770-621-3065).