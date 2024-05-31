Spartanburg City Council Approves Upcoming Fiscal Year Budget

Spartanburg City Council recently voted unanimously to approve first reading of the upcoming fiscal year 2024-2025 budget.

The annual budget shows projected growth in the City of Spartanburg’s General Fund of around five percent, from just over $51 million approved last fiscal year to around $53.5 million for the upcoming year. No tax or fee increases were included in the budget.

Leading the way are the City’s two largest sources of revenue, with property tax revenue projected to increase from around $19.5 million in last year’s budget to $20.6 million this year and business license showing a projected increase to more than $8.7 million compared with last year’s $8.1 million. Hospitality Tax revenue is also expected to grow in the coming year, with the budget projecting over $7.2 million in revenue next fiscal year, ahead of last year’s $7 million. Hospitality Tax is a two percent tax on prepared food and beverages sold within the city.

Taken together, the revenue figures indicate a growing local economy, bolstered by the accelerated growth seen in the downtown area and throughout the city over the past several years.

While City revenues continue to grow, inflationary pressures and the demands of retaining and attracting a skilled workforce mean that much of that growth is needed to continue to provide a high level of local government service to Spartanburg’s residents. In his presentation to Council, City Manager Chris Story said that fully two-thirds of every dollar allocated in the City’s budget goes towards personnel expenses, the highest percentage in memory. Aside from a three percent cost-of-living adjustment for City employees, the budget holds the line on much of the City’s expenditure categories, with no changes to service levels and no major capital projects planned.

A public hearing was held before Council’s vote on the budget. No members of the public spoke in favor or against the measure. Council is expected to take up a second reading for the budget proposal at their next meeting on June 10. To download a copy of the upcoming fiscal year budget, follow this link.

In other business, Council voted unanimously to endorse a plan to work with Local Initiative Support Corporation (LISC) Upstate on a plan that could double the $2.5 million in federal ARPA funding City Council previously approved to bolster the City’s efforts to encourage development of more affordable housing. As a national Community Development Financial Institution, LISC typically receives funding from banks, corporations, foundations and government agencies and then uses those funds to provide financing along with technical and management assistance to local partners and developers.

City staff has been meeting with LISC to discuss the possibility of the organization managing ARPA funding for development opportunities and to provide services related to building the capacity of local development organizations. Under the agreement LISC would provide the services for $250,000 and will provide matching funds for the total $2.5 million in ARPA funding for the development of affordable rental properties and homeownership opportunites.

Under the framework previously approved by Council, half of the $2.5 million in allocated ARPA funding would go to developing affordable rental housing, $750,000 would be used for homeownership efforts, and $500,000 would be used to assist with owner-occupied home repairs.

For more from the recent Spartanburg City Council meeting, follow this link to view the full video.

Written by City of Spartanburg.