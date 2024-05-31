Spartanburg County Foundation Distributes $12,500 Surprise “Just Because” Grants

The Spartanburg County Foundation has distributed five $2,500 grants as part of a Just Because grant distribution day this year.

The funds, given with no restrictions on their use, build the social, reputational, and financial capital of organizations serving Spartanburg County residents.

“While we know providing surprise grants to these organizations is important, this day is also about building awareness of the important ways they serve the community. The Foundation aims to illuminate their impactful work, addressing often overlooked needs of Spartanburg County residents,” said Troy Hanna, President and CEO of the Spartanburg County Foundation.

Fund-holders and donors to the Just Because Fund were invited to participate in the grants distribution day. Just Because grants address specific community needs in Spartanburg County, and those who participated witnessed nonprofit organizations directly responding to those local needs. The bus tour and grant delivery event left an impact on participants, showcasing firsthand the work of nonprofit organizations in action.

The five recipients were:

LISC Upstate SC – LISC Upstate SC is a program office for Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC). With residents and partners, LISC forges resilient and inclusive communities of opportunity across America – great places to live, work, visit, do business and raise families. LISC Upstate SC opened in mid-2019 and is focused on driving progress in workforce development, support for small business development with capital and management expertise, affordable housing and commercial development strategies and investments, and community safety, education, and healthy living initiatives.

Upstate Family Resource Center – Upstate Family Resource Center offers families in northern Spartanburg county the tools, support, guidance, and encouragement they need to become self-sufficient and resilient. Their key areas of focus encompass Crisis Intervention, Financial Literacy, and Family Development. Through alliances with local, countywide, and state organizations, along with the implementation of evidence-based programs, they offer families the opportunity to stabilize, progress, and thrive.

Spartanburg Area Conservancy (SPACE) – SPACE is the second-oldest local land trust operating in the state of South Carolina and works to promote, protect, and preserve natural resources and open spaces in our community. Their staff works closely with local landowners to identify and protect significant lands by using various conservation tools to protect land, including tax-saving conservation easements, donations, and bargain sales. Through SPACE, the community has access to green spaces like the Cottonwood Trail.

Temple Education Ministries (H.O.P.E. Soup Kitchen) – Temple Education Ministries, Inc. strives to make an impact in the Upstate through love, fellowship, and outreach while addressing individual needs of the homeless and under-resourced citizens in Inman, Campobello, Landrum, Gramling and surrounding areas. The H.O.P.E. Soup Kitchen serves food-insecure individuals in northern Spartanburg County with weekly hot meals and take home food to augment their home meals. The program is open 8:30 am – 10:45 am for activities and provides a meal 10:45 am – 11:45 am.

Carolina Miracle League, Inc. – Carolina Miracle League operates under the philosophy that every child deserves the chance to play baseball. By providing children with mental and/or physical challenges an opportunity to play baseball in an organized league, they’ve seen the transformative power of being a part of a team. The children play on a specially equipped field called “Miracle Park” in Boiling Springs, South Carolina. This custom-designed venue incorporates a cushioned synthetic turf that accommodates wheelchairs and other walking assistance devices while helping prevent injuries.

Just Because grantmaking is part of the Spartanburg County Foundation’s grantmaking framework. The effort brings awareness to issues throughout the County and highlights nonprofit organizations that are working diligently to meet those needs. The Foundation partners with donors and other funding institutions to leverage resources and award nonprofit organizations for their efforts. Nonprofit organizations are selected based on their work, geographic location, and the need being addressed. The first Just Because Day sponsored by the Spartanburg County Foundation was held in 2014.

“Just Because grants connect the dots by bringing resources and awareness to organizations that improve the lives of Spartanburg County residents. As Foundation staff, we’re excited to share this time in the community with donors, fundholders, and nonprofit organizations,” said Ashley Whitt, Spartanburg County Foundation Vice President of Grants and Community Impact.

The Spartanburg County Foundation is committed to improving the lives of Spartanburg County residents by promoting philanthropy, encouraging community engagement, and responding to community needs. Established in 1943, The Spartanburg County Foundation is the oldest community foundation in South Carolina. Additional information about the Foundation is available at www.spcf.org.