Spartanburg Little Theatre Presents “School of Rock” Through May 12th

Based on the hit film, School of Rock follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star, who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. Featuring 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and all of the original songs from the movie, School of Rock is a full-throttle tribute to the power of music.

Please note, children under four are not permitted to this performance.

Performances are scheduled through Sunday, May 12, 2024, and take place at Chapman Cultural Center.

Visit spartanburglittletheatre.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Written by Spartanburg Little Theatre.