Upstate Teacher Wins National Battery Day Contest

Batteries Plus, a specialty battery franchise, has awarded its grand prize of a year’s supply of batteries to Moore teacher Nicole Ashley.

Mrs. Ashley is a previous Teacher of the Year at Anderson Mill Elementary and inspires a love of learning in her class. Mrs. Ashley uses flashlights for all of the first-grade students for flashlight math and encourages her students to read books with flashlights on Fridays.

She was nominated by student Cameron Hilburn and his aunt, Kelly Kanan. Batteries Plus knew she was a perfect choice as the National Battery Day winner.

“At Batteries Plus, we understand the pivotal role batteries play in our everyday lives,” said Derek Detenber, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer at Batteries Plus. “This contest not only allows winners to enjoy uninterrupted power, but gives back to the educators who power our children’s lives. It is our way of expressing a small bit of gratitude to our loyal customers and supporting the educators who inspire and shape the young minds of the future.”

Written by Batteries Plus.

Photograph: Chris Smith (Batteries Plus Spartanburg Store Manager), Cameron Hilburn (1st Grade Student), Nicole Ashley (1st Grade Teacher at Anderson Mill Elementary) and Beth Foster (Principal of Anderson Mill Elementary).