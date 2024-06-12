Spartanburg.com News

Celebrate Father’s Day at Fluor Field This Year

Greenville Drive

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 16. And you know where dad wants to be? Yup, at the ballpark. So, treat him to a special day with the family!

You’ll enjoy admission to the Greenville Drive game on Sunday, June 16, a picnic buffet featuring burgers and brats (with all the fixin’s), housemade chips, slaw, and funnel cake fries for dessert!

Make sure you’re there early for a pre-game meet & greet with some Drive players and then hang out for that last out because you can bring him on the field for a post-game catch on the field (hint, hint – bring your favorite ball and glove).

Look, you know dad always wanted to play pro ball. This might be the closest he ever gets! And tickets are just $25 per person.

There’s no better place to celebrate your family all-star than at the ballgame.

Visit the official ticketing website and milb.com/greenville for additional information and to purchase tickets online.

Written by the Greenville Drive.

 