Celebrate Father’s Day at Fluor Field This Year

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 16. And you know where dad wants to be? Yup, at the ballpark. So, treat him to a special day with the family!

You’ll enjoy admission to the Greenville Drive game on Sunday, June 16, a picnic buffet featuring burgers and brats (with all the fixin’s), housemade chips, slaw, and funnel cake fries for dessert!

Make sure you’re there early for a pre-game meet & greet with some Drive players and then hang out for that last out because you can bring him on the field for a post-game catch on the field (hint, hint – bring your favorite ball and glove).

Look, you know dad always wanted to play pro ball. This might be the closest he ever gets! And tickets are just $25 per person.

There’s no better place to celebrate your family all-star than at the ballgame.

Visit the official ticketing website and milb.com/greenville for additional information and to purchase tickets online.

Written by the Greenville Drive.