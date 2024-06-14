City of Spartanburg to Celebrate Juneteenth This Weekend

Join the Spartanburg community for the City of Spartanburg’s Juneteenth Celebration Weekend!
This unique educational event will celebrate the African-American experience since the end of slavery in 1865. Expect a weekend full of food, fellowship, the opportunity to learn via inspirational performances, and much more!
2024 JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION WEEKEND EVENTS
Block Party
- Date: Friday, June 14
- Time: 6 pm to 10 pm
- Place: Love Where You Live Park
- Featuring a Live DJ, Food Trucks, a 360 photo booth, and much more!
Celebration Festival
- Date: Saturday, June 15
- Time: 4 pm to 10 pm
- Place: Downtown Spartanburg
- Featuring food, a kid’s zone, live performances, and shopping with local vendors!
Street Closure Map
Visit cityofspartanburg.org/322/Juneteenth-Celebration-Weekend for more information.
Written by the City of Spartanburg.