Spartanburg.com News

City of Spartanburg to Celebrate Juneteenth This Weekend

Join the Spartanburg community for the City of Spartanburg’s Juneteenth Celebration Weekend!

This unique educational event will celebrate the African-American experience since the end of slavery in 1865. Expect a weekend full of food, fellowship, the opportunity to learn via inspirational performances, and much more!

2024 JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION WEEKEND EVENTS

Block Party

  • Date: Friday, June 14
  • Time: 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Place: Love Where You Live Park
  • Featuring a Live DJ, Food Trucks, a 360 photo booth, and much more!

Celebration Festival

  • Date: Saturday, June 15
  • Time: 4 pm to 10 pm
  • Place: Downtown Spartanburg
  • Featuring food, a kid’s zone, live performances, and shopping with local vendors!

Street Closure Map

Visit cityofspartanburg.org/322/Juneteenth-Celebration-Weekend for more information.

Written by the City of Spartanburg