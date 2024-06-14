City of Spartanburg to Celebrate Juneteenth This Weekend

Join the Spartanburg community for the City of Spartanburg’s Juneteenth Celebration Weekend!

This unique educational event will celebrate the African-American experience since the end of slavery in 1865. Expect a weekend full of food, fellowship, the opportunity to learn via inspirational performances, and much more!

2024 JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION WEEKEND EVENTS

Block Party

Date: Friday, June 14

Time: 6 pm to 10 pm

Place: Love Where You Live Park

Featuring a Live DJ, Food Trucks, a 360 photo booth, and much more!

Celebration Festival

Date: Saturday, June 15

Time: 4 pm to 10 pm

Place: Downtown Spartanburg

Featuring food, a kid’s zone, live performances, and shopping with local vendors!

Street Closure Map

Visit cityofspartanburg.org/322/Juneteenth-Celebration-Weekend for more information.

Written by the City of Spartanburg.