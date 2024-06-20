Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day on June 20th to Support Local Children’s Hospitals

Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day returns on Thursday, June 20 – the first day of summer. Celebrated once a year, $1 from every iced coffee sold at participating Dunkin’ locations will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation – making every sip count.

To celebrate Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is hosting a series of special “Painting with Joy” events in partnership with hospitals across the country. These events aim to bring joy to patients and their families through art therapy while raising awareness of Dunkin’s annual Iced Coffee Day fundraiser.

For nearly two decades, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has been working to bring the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. With 100 percent of funds raised on Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day going towards grants for programming at local children’s hospitals nationwide, the money raised in each community will help hospitals expand their positive impact, bolstered by the Foundation’s support.

“Dunkin’ and the Joy in Childhood Foundation are once again calling on America to sip Iced Coffee for a great cause! As millions of children nationwide fight illnesses that no child should endure, we’re deeply honored to bring a bit of joy to them and their loving families,” said Victor Carvalho, Dunkin’ Franchisee and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. “Dunkin’s franchisees are dedicated to making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve. We want our guests to know that every iced coffee order on June 20 will go a long way in bringing smiles and comfort to kids and families who need it most.”

Over the last two years, Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day has raised over $3.5 million for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, which has awarded nearly 200 grants to local children’s hospitals nationwide. These grants funded year-round child life programming that ranges from art, music and gaming to more integrated therapy programs, including support for facility dogs through the Foundation’s Dogs for Joy ￼ program.

In addition to these heartwarming efforts, Dunkin’ is dropping a fun accessory for iced coffee lovers: a limited-edition iced coffee-inspired iPhone case designed to mimic the drink, complete with floating “ice cubes.” Starting 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 20, customers can visit ShopDunkin.com to grab their own for just $15. The best part – all proceeds will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit www.bringjoy.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram .

Written by Dunkin’.