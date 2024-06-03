Expandable Selects the Upstate to Establish First North American Operation; $3 Million Investment and 10 New Jobs Expected

Expandable, LLC, a supplier of expandable, movable spaces, has selected Greenville County to establish the company’s first North American operation. The $3 million investment will create 10 new jobs.

Based in the Netherlands, Expandable designs multifunctional and customizable expandable, movable spaces. The company’s expandable trailers and pods are used in a variety of applications from small events to large exhibitions.

“Greenville, S.C. was the perfect location for our first foreign expansion. The North American market has been an important growth area for us over the past few years, so we needed to establish a local presence,” said Expandable, LLC Managing Director Sander Scholten. “With its strategic location, infrastructure and available talent pool, this is the place where we wanted to be.”

The 40,000-square-foot facility, located at 7120 Augusta Road in Piedmont, serves as a showroom, warehouse, and the company’s head office for North American sales and service.

Operations are already online. Individuals interested in joining the Expandable team should visit the company’s careers page.