Fluor Field to Host Scooby-Doo Night on Friday, June 28th

The Greenville Drive are excited to invite you, your family, and your friends to Scooby-Doo Night at Fluor Field on Friday, June 28.

Come dressed in your favorite character inspired outfit and show your Scooby-Doo pride. Get your tickets now for a fun night at the ballpark.​

During Scooby-Doo Night, help the Greenville Drive and The Gang solve a mystery at Fluor Field throughout the game and take home your very own Scooby Doo Night themed jersey through a jersey auction! Bid on your favorite player’s jersey at the top of the berm just inside the Fluor Field Main Street gates!

Friday Night Fireworks powered by GE Vernova begin promptly following the last out of the ballgame.

Visit https://www.milb.com/greenville/tickets/themenights/scoobydoonight for additional information and to purchase tickets.

Written by the Greenville Drive.