Homebuyer Seminar to Be Held at Dr. T.K. Gregg Community Center on Saturday, June 29th

Buying a home is one of the most important decisions many of us will ever make, and getting started in that process can be daunting.

So what do you do if you have questions about qualifying for a mortgage, downpayment assistance, where to find a realtor, or any of the other issues that may arise in finding a home for you and your family?

Come to the Homebuyer Seminar & Expo at the Dr. T.K. Gregg Community Center (650 Howard St.) on June 29 from 10 am to 12:30 pm! Local experts in all of these areas and more will be available to walk you through the process and get you on the road to homeownership.

On this episode of the Spartanburg City News Podcast, the hosts are talking with local realtor Lupe Rosales and Carolyn MacIntosh with First Citizens Bank about the event. Listen below for details, and follow this link to register for the seminar!

Written by the City of Spartanburg.