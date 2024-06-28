Spartanburg City Council Hears Overview of Strategy to Allocate City’s Remaining ARPA Funding

Spartanburg City Council recently heard an overview of a roadmap for how to allocate the City of Spartanburg’s remaining $7.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

Walking Council through the proposal, Deputy City Manager Mitch Kennedy highlighted that each item reflected an important priority area for City leadership.

The funding strategy suggested spending:

$3.1 million to support affordable housing by helping to fund future development of rental housing and single-family homes for homeownership efforts, providing $1.25 million for each. The remaining $600,000 would be allocated to City-led owner-occupied home rehabilitation programs.

$1 million in implementation capital for the Highland Transformation Plan, providing funding for future public-private partnerships to develop vacant properties in the neighborhood in alignment with the transformation plan and guided by the Highland Transformation Committee.

$850,000 for neighborhood enhancements, including public right-of-way improvements, community-based leadership development, neighborhood specific planning processes, and a neighborhood grants program.

$850,000 for parks improvements, including new parks programming, equipment, and repairs to existing equipment.

$750,000 for implementation of a community-wide effort to address homelessness, focused on prevention, serving the local homeless population, and transitioning them to housing.

$500,000 for workforce development, including an expansion of the City and County “Litter Heroes” program, which provides homeless individuals with on-the-job training in the field of litter control. The expanded program would serve a broader group of participants, including ex-offenders, and would expand to additional areas of work within the City and County public works teams.

$250,000 for the “Power Up Spartanburg,” a countywide small and minority business development initiative led by OneSpartanburg, Inc.

The City of Spartanburg received a total of $16.25 million in ARPA funding, and has until the end of 2024 to fully allocate the remaining funding. So far, the funding has been used for a diverse array of programs and City needs including: A groundbreaking early childhood and family support program known as Hello Family, renovations for the new City Fire Department Headquarters at 450 Wofford St., technology upgrades for the Police Department, homeownership and affordable rental housing programs, various planning and zoning efforts, and enhancements for Duncan Park.

In his presentation, Deputy City Manager Mitch Kennedy said the spending plan is a guide for how the remaining funding may be spent. Ultimately, City Council will make the final determination for how the $7.3 million is allocated. For more on the ARPA funding proposal, follow this link to download a copy.

For more from the recent Spartanburg City Council meeting, follow this link to view full video from the meeting.

Written by the City of Spartanburg.