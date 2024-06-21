Spartanburg Water Participating in the SCORE Program to Help Recycle Oyster Shells

Spartanburg Water is now only the second location in the Upstate to partner with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) for their South Carolina Oyster Recycling and Enhancement (SCORE) program.

The SCORE program collects and recycles oyster shells to improve both water quality and habitats along the South Carolina coast. Working with restaurants, area oyster roasts and volunteers, the program takes the oyster shells and helps to replenish oyster populations that have been previously harvested. Oyster larvae can settle in old oyster shells in oyster reefs, and using the nutrients from the shells, regrow into mature oysters.

“Oysters are an incredible resource for coastal areas by serving as both natural filters to improve water quality, as well as helping to prevent erosion along shorelines and providing a habitat for many other important species,” said Angela Viney, Commission Vice Chairperson for the Commission of Public Works for the City of Spartanburg. Ms. Viney helped foster the inception of the SCORE program at Spartanburg Water.

The Spartanburg Water oyster shell community collection area is located at the A. Manning Lynch Wastewater Treatment Facility, located at 1450 Southport Rd. in Spartanburg. A special collection hopper is located off the left side of the entrance to the facility, in front of the gate.

Restaurants and community members and organizations who host oyster roasts are encouraged to deposit their shells in the collection area. Oyster shell receptacles are available for any interested participant, and volunteers are needed to assist in shell collection and drop off at the Lynch facility.

For more information or to participate, please contact Meagan Roy, Spartanburg Water Watershed Management Coordinator, at (864) 592-2240 or [email protected].

Written by Spartanburg Water.