BMW of North America Announces New Executive Appointment

BMW of North America has announced a change to its executive management team with the appointment of Andreas Kindler as the company’s next Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective August 1, 2024.

Kindler replaces Raymond Wittmann who returns to BMW Group headquarters in Munich to lead the corporate strategy division.

In his new role Kindler will be responsible for BMW of North America’s financial operations including overseeing finance & controlling, risk management, treasury, taxes, procurement, corporate strategy, compliance, and facility management. Kindler will report directly to Sebastian Mackensen, President & CEO, BMW of North America, and serve as a member of the BMW of North America Executive Board.

“Allow me to be the first to welcome Andreas back to the U.S.,” said Mackensen. “Not only does Andreas bring extensive experience in the areas of sales contolling and accounting, but he also has a strong understanding of the U.S. market and consumer mindset, gained from his previous assignment here. I have no doubt that Andreas’ combination of experience, expertise, and passion for our brand will help drive our business forward.”

With a BMW Group career spanning nearly 25 years, Kindler has worked in the U.S. before as a Planning and Reporting Manager at BMW of North America from 2006 to 2010. In addition, he has served as Chief Financial Officer for the BMW owned retail outlets in Germany. In 2020, Kindler took on a dual role, leading the controlling function of the BMW Group’s Chinese joint venture, and heading the digitization department at group controlling. Most recently, Kindler was the Finance and Compliance Director for the BMW Group’s production plants Oxford, Swindon, and Hams Hall in the United Kingdom, with responsibility for financial steering, cost compliance, and integration.

Written by the BMW Group.