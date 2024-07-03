Celebrate Independence Day and Military Appreciation Day at Fluor Field

Join the Greenville Drive and celebrate our nation’s Independence Day on Thursday, July 4! It will be an all-American day of food, fun, and fireworks!

Enjoy a tribute to our local active military and Veteran heroes during our Military Appreciation Day event. Look to the sky for a Special Forces Parachute Jump Team and a Vintage Warbirds Flyover pregame and then join in the celebration each inning break as we celebrate our independence and honor the local men and women that help protect it!

Before first pitch, stop by District 356 for an Independence Day street party from 4 pm to 6 pm which includes family fun from inflatables, face painting, balloon artists, live music from DJ Sha, your favorite snacks and drinks from the Drive bar, RYOBI cooling stations, photo stations and more!

Plus, watch our Hot Dog Eating Contest taking place right on the District! Think you have what it takes to be the Hot Dog Eating Champion of Fluor Field? Sign up here!

The top three finishers receive a Drive Gift Card and two tickets to the game. Competitors must participate in order to receive tickets.

Stay around after the game for the best fireworks show in Greenville!

Red, White, & Blue Picnic Ticket:

Independence Day is best celebrated with the Drive. Grab a special Red, White, & Blue Picnic Ticket which grants you access to an all-you-can-eat picnic buffet full of ballpark favorites in the 500 Club! Each ticket will come with a 15% discount coupon that you can use on any one merch item* during the game that night!

*Exclusions may apply

Visit milb.com/greenville/tickets/themenights/fourthofjuly for more information and to buy tickets.

Written by the Greenville Drive.