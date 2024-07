CLEAR Expands Enrollment and Renewal Options by Opening New Location at GSP Airport

CLEAR, an authorized TSA PreCheck enrollment provider, continues to expand locations to enroll and renew consumers in the Trusted Traveler program by opening six new locations.

CLEAR now has 46 TSA PreCheck enrollment locations open across the U.S. The launch of the enrollment location at these six airports represents the ongoing expansion of CLEAR’s national TSA PreCheck enrollment footprint. Throughout 2024, CLEAR will continue delivering convenience to consumers by launching additional locations and extended hours of operation for enrollment and renewals.

The six new locations include:

“TSA PreCheck with enrollment by CLEAR provides a fast and efficient airport experience,” said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker.”This is a win-win for U.S. travelers who will have access to more enrollment locations, expanded hours and other benefits.”

TSA PreCheck members benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the security checkpoint, and keeping electronics and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags. Members typically get through security screening much faster, with about 99% of members waiting less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints nationwide.

New TSA PreCheck applicants can pre-enroll or find an enrollment location by visiting the authorized CLEAR, TSA PreCheck website, https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/ . Most existing TSA PreCheck members throughout the U.S. can renew directly on CLEAR’s authorized TSA PreCheck website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally.

A list of CLEAR enrollment locations for TSA PreCheck is included below, and on the CLEAR, TSA PreCheck website: https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/locations .

CLEAR now offers in-person TSA PreCheck enrollments and renewals at:

LaGuardia Airport (LGA) from Sunday through Friday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m ET and Saturday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET

to 8 p.m ET and Saturday from Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) from 6 a.m. MT to 8 p.m. MT daily

International Airport (SLC) from daily Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) from 6 a.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT daily

daily Orlando International Airport (MCO) from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET daily

International Airport (MCO) from daily Sacramento International Airport (SMF) from Sunday through Friday from 6 a.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT and Saturday from 6 a.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT

International Airport (SMF) from Sunday through Friday from and Saturday from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET daily

daily Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT

International Airport (LAX) from Monday through Sunday from San Diego International Airport (SAN) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT

International Airport (SAN) from Monday through Sunday from Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) from Sunday through Friday from 7 a.m CT to 6 p.m. CT and Saturday from 6 a.m. CT to 4 p.m. CT

and Saturday from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) from Sunday through Friday from 6 a.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET and Saturday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET

and Saturday from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m ET daily

International Airport (JFK) from Monday through Sunday from to 8 p.m ET daily Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT daily

daily Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 6 p.m. CT

International Airport (MKE) from Monday through Sunday from Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET daily

daily San Francisco International Airport (SFO) from Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT daily

International Airport (SFO) from Monday through Sunday from daily Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 8 p.m CT

to 8 p.m CT Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 6 p.m. CT

William P. Hobby International Airport (HOU) from Sunday through Friday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. CT and Saturday from 6 a.m. CT to 5:30 p.m. CT

and Saturday from George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 6 p.m. CT daily

daily Long Beach Airport (LGB) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT daily

daily Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET daily

daily Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 5:30 p.m. CT daily

daily Denver International Airport (DEN) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. MT through 8 p.m. MT daily

International Airport (DEN) from Monday through Sunday from through daily Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET daily

daily Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET daily

daily San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT daily

daily Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. AST to 8 p.m. AST daily

daily Boise Airport (BOI) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. MT to 5 p.m. MT daily

daily Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) from Monday through Friday and Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 8 p.m. CT and Saturday from 6 a.m. MT to 7 p.m. MT

and Saturday from Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 8 p.m. CT daily

daily Ontario International Airport (ONT) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. PT to 7 p.m. PT daily

International Airport (ONT) from Monday through Sunday from daily Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 8 p.m. CT daily

daily Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT daily

International Airport (PSP) from Monday through Sunday from daily Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET daily

daily John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET daily

daily Kansas City International Airport (MCI)from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 6 p.m. CT daily

International Airport (MCI)from Monday through Sunday from daily Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET daily

International Airport (PBI) from Monday through Sunday from daily Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET daily

International Airport (CLE) from Monday through Sunday from daily Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET daily

daily Tulsa International Airport (TUL) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 5 p.m. CT daily

daily Nashville International Airport (BNA) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 6 p.m. CT daily

International Airport (BNA) from Monday through Sunday from daily Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET daily

International Airport (PIT) from Monday through Sunday from daily Cincinnati / Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET daily

/ International Airport (CVG) from Monday through Sunday from daily Greenville–Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET daily

daily Will Rogers World Airport (OKC) from Sunday through Friday from 6 a.m. CT to 5 p.m. CT and Saturday from 6 a.m. CT to 4 p.m. CT

and Saturday from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 6 p.m. CT daily

Visit https://gspairport.com for more information.

Written by CLEAR.