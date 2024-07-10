Converse University to Host 2024-25 Carlos Moseley Chamber Music Series

Carlos Moseley Chamber Music Series is celebrating its 43rd season, featuring six concerts throughout 2024-2025.

Enjoy world-renowned musicians in the intimate venue of Daniel Recital Hall, followed by a post-concert champagne and hors d’oeuvres reception, where you can meet and talk with the performers.

Carlos DuPré Moseley founded the “Friends of the School of Music Chamber Music Series” in 1983, bringing internationally renowned musicians, including Yo-Yo Ma and Marilyn Horne, to Converse University. Moseley’s expertise in the music business attracted top performers to Converse, while keeping ticket costs low for guests.

The 2024-25 Carlos Moseley Series offers individual tickets and season subscriptions. Ticket prices range between $15 and $60, and season subscriptions range between $50 and $230*.

*Converse University faculty, staff, and students, as well as students at other institutions and active military, please contact the box office at [email protected] to order discounted tickets.

2024-25 Carlos Moseley Series

Carlos Moseley Series: Gryphon Trio

October 14, 2024

Three-time Classical Record of the Year winners at the Juno Awards (Canada’s Grammys), the beloved Gryphon Trio returns to the Moseley Series. Among the world’s foremost piano trios and Canada’s finest musicians, the Gryphon Trio are Artists-in-Residence at the University of Toronto and Directors of Summer Programs at the Banff Centre.

Event Details

The Tesla Quartet

November 1, 2024

From cutting-edge contemporary works to established masterpieces, the Tesla Quartet’s emotive and thoughtful interpretations capture the essence of music and leave their audiences moved and rejuvenated. This program, which the group calls Musica Universalis, explores music inspired by the grandeur and glory of outer space, with everything from Beethoven contemplating heavens to “Moonshot,” a new piece inspired by the Apollo 11 mission.

Event Details

Carlos Moseley Series: Voces8

December 9, 2024

VOCES8

The amazing British vocal ensemble Voces8 has built a large and passionate worldwide following since their founding 19 years ago, touring worldwide annually and releasing many rapturously-received recordings via Decca Records. The Carlos Moseley Series is beyond excited to welcome them back for a seasonal concert, so Spartanburg audiences can hear the program they performed in London’s Wigmore Hall.

Event Details

MoseleyNext: ZOFO

February 7, 2025

ZOFO

The ‘20-finger orchestra’ that is ZOFO is a piano duo unlike any you’ve seen before. “Four hands on one piano, overlapping, dancing attendance and completing one another’s phrases – presents such a close understanding that… the intimacy becomes a shared experience,” according to The West Australian. Inspired by everything from the Balinese gamelan to contemporary and classic art, their programs surge with athletic precision, terpsichorean elegance, and delight in the power and joy of music.

Event Details

Imani Winds

Carlos Moseley Series: Imani Winds

March 10, 2025

Winners of the 2024 GRAMMY award for their newest album, “Passion for Bach and Coltrane,” the Imani Winds have established themselves over the last quarter-century as the world’s most ambitious and artistically successful woodwind quintet. Masters of the standard quintet repertoire, the Imanis have also made and recorded jaw-dropping arrangements.

Event Details

Carlos Moseley Series: Danish String Quartet

April 7, 2025

The Danish String Quartet got its start as pre-teens at a summer music camp in rural Denmark, “hanging out and playing football and chamber music.” Not thirty years later, they stand at the pinnacle of the chamber music world, “ensemble music at its purest,” according to the New York Times, which also says, “…some of the most essential listening of the past decade.

Event Details

Visit converse.edu/announcement/2024/06/converse-2024-25-carlos-moseley-chamber-music-series/ for more information.

Written by Converse College.