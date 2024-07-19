Fenecon Establishing First North American Operation With Headquarters and Manufacturing in the Upstate; $3 Million Investment and 68 New Jobs Expected

Fenecon, a provider of energy storage systems, has announced it is establishing its first North American operation with headquarters and manufacturing in Greenville County. The company’s $3 million investment will create 68 new jobs.

Founded in Germany, Fenecon is a leader in the clean energy sector, known for its innovative battery energy storage systems and smart energy management. The company designs and produces cutting-edge energy storage solutions for the home, commercial and industrial markets.

Fenecon’s new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located at 315 Tanner Price Way in Greenville, will produce, customize and distribute the company’s “Industrial L” energy storage system.

“With this expansion, we aim to extend our leadership in storage technologies and serve the American market with our award-winning, innovative solutions,” written by Fenecon International GmbH CEO Thomas Goesswei. “Our multi-million-euro investment in the USA underscores our commitment and confidence in the growth potential of the region.”

Operations are expected to be online in September 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Fenecon team should email [email protected].

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.