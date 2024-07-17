Fire Chief Pierre Brewton Reflects on His Journey Back to Spartanburg to Lead Department

It’s been almost four months since City Fire Chief Pierre Brewton returned home to Spartanburg to lead the department where he first honed his skills as a firefighter.

Returning after serving for four years as Fire Chief for the City of Albemarle, NC, Chief Brewton began his career with the City of Spartanburg in 1988, assigned to garbage collection in the Public Works Department. In 1994, he successfully transitioned to the Spartanburg Fire Department, rising through the ranks to eventually serve as Assistant Fire Chief, the highest-ranking minority member in Spartanburg Fire Department history.

Chief Brewton was born and raised in the Highland community in Spartanburg and is a proud graduate of Spartanburg High School, Limestone University, and Spartanburg Community College. He is credentialed through the Center for Public Safety Excellence as a Chief Fire Officer and Chief Training Officer and is a graduate of Texas A&M’s Fire Service Chief Executive Fire Officer Program and the International Association of Fire Chiefs Fire Service Executive Development Institute.

On this episode of the Spartanburg City News Podcast, the hosts are talking with Chief Brewton about his experiences growing up and living in Spartanburg, his plans for the fire department he leads, and his reflections on the future of community he is dedicated to serving.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.