First ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham Opens in Spartanburg

Construction workers hitting the road for month-long projects, traveling nurses visiting a new city for extended periods and digital nomads taking advantage of today’s work-from-anywhere policies will now have a new home-away-from-home with ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham, which celebrated the grand opening of its first location, ECHO Suites Spartanburg in South Carolina.

The opening marks a major milestone for the brand, which has grown its development pipeline to nearly 270 hotels and over 33,000 rooms across the U.S. and Canada. Timed amidst an influx of infrastructure projects expected across the country over the next decade, additional ECHO Suites are slated to open in Texas and Virginia this year.

An Efficient Build for Today’s Everyday Traveler

The arrival of ECHO Suites coincides with historic infrastructure investments in the U.S., including $1.2 trillion in approved funding as part of the 2021 Infrastructure and Jobs Act, the largest in our nation’s history. This is coupled with $280 billion as part of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, driving construction of new chip manufacturing plants across the U.S.

Together, these projects are creating a tailwind for Wyndham and the everyday business traveler, particularly construction and other trade workers, many of whom are in need of long-term accommodations as they travel to job sites across the country. The work is expected to bring a $3.3 billion opportunity in additional room revenue to Wyndham franchisees over the multi-year period of spend.

The purpose-built, all new-construction, 124-room ECHO Suites prototype requires under two acres of land and has a highly competitive cost per key. Coming in at approximately 50,000 square-feet, the prototype is designed to offer 79% of revenue generating square footage. Rooms consist of single- and two-queen studio suites with kitchens as well as efficiently-designed public spaces—a lobby, fitness center and 24/7 guest laundry—that are designed to help limit labor needs.

Continued Investment in Extended-Stay Hotels

As part of its ongoing commitment to maintaining a leading presence in the white-hot extended-stay segment, Wyndham is also introducing Mandeep Singh as vice president, Extended Stay Operations. Mandeep brings over 20 years of global experience in extended-stay hotels, corporate housing, serviced apartments and multi-family properties. In this new role, Mandeep will oversee Wyndham’s growing portfolio of extended-stay brands with a focus on ECHO Suites and the new Waterwalk Extended Staysm by Wyndham brand.

Written by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.