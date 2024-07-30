Halton MEI USA Selects the Upstate for First South Carolina Operation; $2.6 Million Investment and 65 New Jobs Expected

Halton MEI USA, Inc, a leader in indoor climate technology, has selected Anderson County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation – a manufacturing facility. The $2.6 million investment will create 65 new jobs.

Founded in Finland in 1969, Halton is a family-owned, global technology leader providing indoor air solutions to customers in over 35 countries. The company designs, manufactures, and delivers indoor environment products for demanding spaces including marine, energy and heavy industry environments.

Halton will lease a 39,000-square-foot space located at 120 Exchange Logistics Park Drive, Piedmont.

“Establishing a manufacturing facility in North America aligns with our growth strategy, especially for the green transition, supporting our customers’ needs for local supplies and local content,” said Halton Marine Managing Director Sami Piirainen. “We have identified a great growth potential across all our segments in the Americas. Our team worked closely with the state of South Carolina, the county of Anderson and the Upstate Alliance business development team. Their collective efforts and cooperation were instrumental in determining the optimal location for our investment.”

Operations are expected to be online in August 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Halton team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Anderson County to assist with the costs of building improvements.