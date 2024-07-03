Hello Family Shares Transformative Results, Expands Countywide

In a little more than two years, Hello Family — a unique collection of support systems for young children and their families — has gone from an idea to scale up and build capacity for early childhood services utilizing an innovative “pay for success” funding model to being hailed in Forbes as “the holy grail of success” for the organization’s work to improve birth outcomes, increase school readiness, and enhance childhood health and well-being in Spartanburg.

In fact, Hello Family’s success has been so significant during those first two years, that now the organization is in the process of expanding countywide, having joined Spartanburg Academic Movement in late 2023 to build their organizational capacity.

On this episode of the Spartanburg City News Podcast, the hosts are discussing the remarkable success Hello Family has seen so far and what that means for Spartanburg with Hello Family Director, Kaitlin Watts and Bryan Boroughs with the Institute of Child Success. Listen to the conversation below, and for more on Hello Family’s services, visit their website, or call or text their hotline at (864) 606-9908.

