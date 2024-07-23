Hub City Press Selected as Amazon Literary Partnership 2024 Grant Recipient

The Amazon Literary Partnership has announced that Hub City Press received a grant to support its program and operations. Hub City Press is among the list of 93 Amazon Literary Partnership Grant Recipients this year.

In 2024, the Amazon Literary Partnership awarded nearly $1M in funding to literary organizations.

The Amazon Literary Partnership supports writers to help tell their stories and find their readers, empowering writers to create, publish, learn, teach, experiment and thrive. Since 2009, the Amazon Literary Partnership has been committed to uplifting and amplifying the voices of overlooked or marginalized writers by supporting the literary community through grants to writing programs and nonprofit literary organizations, including other fantastic independent publishers like Heyday, Coffee House Press, Deep Vellum, Graywolf Press, Nightboat Books and more, as well as nonprofit literary organizations like The Porch Writers’ Collective, Center for Fiction, and many others. This grant will fund publication of our upcoming 2024-2025 titles.

Through Amazon’s annual grants, Amazon supports literary centers, writing workshops, residencies, fellowships, literary magazines, independent publishers, and poetry and translation programs. Writers supported by some of these organizations have gone on to become best-selling and award-winning authors.

To learn more about the Amazon Literary Partnership, please visit www.amazonliterarypartnership.com.

Written by Hub City Press.