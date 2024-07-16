MP Husky Expanding Upstate Operations; $11 Million Investment and 35 New Jobs Expected

MP Husky, a manufacturer of cable support and power distribution systems, has announced it is expanding its Greenville County operations. The company’s $11.1 million investment will create 35 new jobs.

A subsidiary of Gower Corporation, MP Husky has more than 60 years of experience designing and manufacturing cable tray and cable bus power distribution systems. The company’s products are used in various industries including automotive and renewable energy.

“MP Husky has been a part of Greenville County for 40 years. We are proud to call the Upstate our home and are appreciative of the support of the state, county and city government to help with this expansion,” said MP Husky President Dusty Henry. “We have experienced tremendous growth since the opening of our current facility in 2017 and with this addition we are excited to see that growth continue in Mauldin, South Carolina.”

MP Husky will invest in new equipment and expand its existing facility located at 1370 Old Stage Road in the city of Mauldin.

Operations are expected to be online in fall 2025. Individuals interested in joining the MP Husky team should email [email protected].

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building improvements.