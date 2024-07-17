New S.C. Department of Public Health Officially Launches

The new South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is officially serving the people of South Carolina.

Formed by Act 60, DPH will be the health component of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). DPH’s mission is to protect, promote and improve the health and well-being of everyone in South Carolina.

“Our name may change, but our commitment to serving and improving the lives of everyone in South Carolina is stronger than ever,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, interim agency director. “DPH will build on DHEC’s legacy, continuously innovating to achieve best practices that help improve our state’s overall health rankings to achieve our goal of becoming the healthiest state in our nation.”

With more than 2,900 employees working in approximately 90 locations across the state, DPH instills a people-first approach to all that we do. This includes working with our partners, communities, and others to help every South Carolinian have the access, resources, and information they need to make decisions that enhance their health and have access to the highest quality, safe health care.

DPH consists of two core divisions: Health Promotion and Services and Healthcare Quality. In addition, Administration provides our divisions and teams with the necessary support to ensure the successful accomplishment of our mission and vision.

Health Promotion and Services promotes community health and well-being by protecting people from disease, illness and injury as well as providing access to quality care. It includes all public health departments and programs in South Carolina including community engagement and health collaboration.

Healthcare Quality enhances patient safety and the quality of care by leading efforts to make health care in South Carolina safer, more accessible, equitable and of higher quality. This division includes community care and provider services, drug control and medical and emergency support.

“On Day One, those we serve will not see any disruptions to the services that they depend on for good health and peace of mind thanks to our dedicated staff,” Simmer said. “Our employees have gone above and beyond to ready us for this transition and ensure that absolutely no one – not those we serve or our employees – falls through the cracks before, during and after this agency transition.”

The new agency can be found online at dph.sc.gov, and its main phone number is (803) 898-3300.