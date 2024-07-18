SCDOT Awarded $175 Million to Replace Bridges on I-95 Over Lake Marion

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has been awarded $175 million by the Federal Highway Administration to replace four bridges on I-95 over Lake Marion. This award is one of the largest federal discretionary grant awards ever received by SCDOT.

Senator Graham and Congressman Clyburn led the South Carolina Congressional Delegation in securing funding for the project. In November, Governor McMaster sent a letter to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg supporting the delegation’s efforts. The effort is part of a Biden administration investment totaling more than $5 billion in grants to repair and reconstruct 13 major bridges across 16 states.

The grant will allow the four bridges, originally constructed in 1968, with narrow shoulders and roadway approaches, to be rebuilt into one bridge with two 12-foot travel lanes in both the southbound and northbound direction. The project would provide a barrier-separated bicycle and pedestrian path.

“[This] announcement marks the beginning of a long-awaited and nationally important project that will transform this region. SCDOT worked aggressively to make this project shovel ready and I expect construction will be underway next year,” said Secretary of Transportation Justin P. Powell. “This bridge is a critical link in the east coast supply chain and connects the communities here with economic opportunity, education and healthcare. We are making tremendous progress to advance the priorities of South Carolinians and I look forward to delivering a project that will make our state proud.”

The project will also provide space for a potential future additional travel lane in each direction with a 10-foot minimum inside shoulder and a 12-foot outside shoulder in each direction. You can read more on the project here.

Written in part by the State of South Carolina