South Carolina Deer Tags Should Be Arriving in Deer Hunters’ Mailboxes Soon

South Carolina deer hunters, keep an eye on your mailbox: Deer tags should be arriving soon.

Deer hunters who have an annual or three-year hunting license and big game permit, combination license or sportsman license, which will be valid on Aug. 15, should automatically receive a base set of deer tags.

Additionally, lifetime, senior, gratis, disability and Catawba license holders who previously requested deer tags will continue to automatically receive a free base set of tags this year and in the future. These license type holders who did not automatically receive tags last year must request them to be added to the automatic fulfillment list.

Youth license holders must still request their free base set of tags each year.

Keep in mind, around 200,000 sets of tags are being printed and mailed. To allow adequate time for tags to reach you, please wait until at least Aug. 5 before inquiring with licensing at 803-734-4367 about the status of your tags.

Deer tags will also be available over-the-counter beginning Monday, Aug. 5 at SCDNR offices located in Charleston, Clemson, West Columbia (Farmers Market), Florence, Aynor and York. For contact information, visit: https://www.dnr.sc.gov/admin/phone.html

To check hunting license status or privileges, use the Go Outdoors SC app or visit gooutdoorssouthcarolina.com.

For additional harvest opportunities, additional antlerless tags or antler-restricted buck tags can be purchased through the Go Outdoors SC app or at gooutdoorssouthcarolina.com. Please allow 7-10 days for tags to arrive in the mail.

Beginning this year, all deer hunters are required to electronically report their harvest by midnight the day the deer is killed. The most convenient method is to use the SC Game Check feature in the Go Outdoors SC app. More details and instructions on electronic harvest reporting will be included with your deer tags, on the SCDNR website and on our social media accounts prior to deer season.

Please remember that ALL deer in South Carolina must be immediately tagged before moving from the point of kill.

Written by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.