Spartanburg Water and SJWD Partner to Benefit Customers

Beginning July 1, Startex-Jackson-Wellford-Duncan Water District (SJWD) and Spartanburg Water will partner together to provide SJWD customers with a strategic approach to utilizing regional drinking water resources.

Water Utility management at both SJWD and Spartanburg Water share a common vision of responsibility for providing safe and reliable drinking water to the residents and businesses they serve within the Upstate Region. A strategic partnership approach to planning for the expected demand for water in our growing areas in the years to come will help to maximize existing natural and economic resources efficiently.

Spartanburg Water will begin providing SJWD with additional gallons of drinking water each day, in order to help offer redundancy of resources and plan for the future population and industry growth in the SJWD service area.

“We are very excited to begin this strategic, long-term partnership with Spartanburg Water to effectively utilize the region’s existing drinking water resources which will benefit our current customers and help meet the future needs of our growing region,” said Billy Cothran, Chief Executive Officer for SJWD. “Our board agreed with our administrative team that partnerships like this are essential to efficiently provide for the region’s future water needs.”

“At Spartanburg Water we are looking for the best way to approach our community’s drinking water needs in a collective and regional way to include building important partnerships that will pave the way for the increasing future demands that we anticipate for both residential and industrial use in our area,” said Guy Boyle, Chief Executive Officer for Spartanburg Water. “Our wholesale partnership with SJWD is the perfect example of how we can collaborate to share the abundant drinking water resources we already have in our area to benefit our region as a whole. It is a win-win for the residents of Spartanburg County and reflects a true willingness of organizations to work together.”