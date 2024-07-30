Summer Gets Sweeter As Enrollment Opens for the 32nd Annual National Gingerbread House Competition at the Omni Grove Park Inn

The Omni Grove Park Inn is excited to announce that enrollment is officially open for The 32nd Annual National Gingerbread House Competition, which takes place this November.

Now through November 11, participants are invited to register for an opportunity to spread holiday cheer and showcase their gingerbread design talent for a chance to win a piece of over $40,000 in cash and prizes. The official rules and entry form can now be found on the hotel’s website here.

This year, the iconic property has revised the competition rules, making it easier than ever to compete. Reorganized by age group, the new rules were designed to create clear and accessible guidelines, ensuring that competitors, especially parents, kids and teachers understand the parameters specific to each bracket. Also new to the refreshed competition are two exciting awards:

Community Spirit Award: Aims to honor the piece that best represents a community or cultural heritage.

Rising Star Award: Seeks to spark excitement and encourage participation by recognizing a first-year competitor who shows exceptional promise.

Returning for the 2024 season are the notable Chef Nicholas Lodge Awards with category favorites including Best Use of Sprinkles, Most Unique Ingredient, Longest Standing Competitor, Best Use of Color, Pop Culture Star, and Most Innovative Structure.

“Since its inception in 1992, The Annual National Gingerbread Competition has continuously evolved and grown into the largest event of its kind, inspiring more intricate gingerbread house designs each year,” said Isabel Miller, Director of Marketing & Communications at The Omni Grove Park Inn. “This year, we’re setting the stage for another festive competition with the addition of exciting new awards designed to spark fresh creativity and elevate the level of artistry on display. I look forward to seeing how our participants rise to the challenge and bring new magic to our holiday tradition.”

The annual event is renowned for its high level of competition and rigorous judging criteria, led by an esteemed panel of diverse judges comprised of professionals from the culinary and media industries, including celebrity cake artist Yolanda Gampp, who returns for her second year. Also returning to join the judging panel this year: Mark Seaman, culinary applications chef for Barry Callebaut, and Ashleigh Shanti, chef/owner of Good Hot Fish & 2020 James Beard finalist, who will bring their discerning palates, artistic insight, and dedication to culinary excellence.

This year’s competition will be held on Monday, November 18, with an awards ceremony following in the Grand Ballroom. Judging is closed to the public and the awards ceremony is reserved for contestants and their families only. The hotel’s official Gingerbread display kicks off Tuesday, November 19, 2024, and will continue through Sunday, January 5, 2025. During the Gingerbread season, display access is subject to hotel capacity, including pedestrian traffic.

Guests visiting The Omni Grove Park Inn this holiday season will also experience the refreshed look and feel of the property’s Main Inn rooms. Set to be completed in September, the new design enhancements will pay homage to the rich legacy of the iconic resort and the region’s natural beauty. This timely rejuvenation will enhance the resort’s historic charm and modern amenities, offering a renewed backdrop for creativity and holiday cheer amidst the Blue Ridge Mountains.

During the holiday season, from October to December, The Omni Grove Park Inn supports local nonprofit organizations in Buncombe County, North Carolina, by donating a portion of its parking proceeds. Since launching the program in 2013, the hotel has contributed over $1.1 million through this spirited initiative.

For more information on The Omni Grove Park Inn or to make reservations, call (800) 438-5800 or visit the website here. For more details on The 32nd Annual National Gingerbread House Competition, call the Gingerbread Hotline at (800) 413-5778 or visit the website here.

High-res imagery and b-roll from last year’s competition can be found here.

Written by The Omni Grove Park Inn.