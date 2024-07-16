Wofford College Alumna Helping Make Waves

A chance connection with a Wofford alumna has led to a dream internship for Marlee Bland, Wofford College Class of ’25, a finance major from Charleston, South Carolina.

Bland is spending her second summer at Sea Fox Boat Company, based in Charleston, honing her skills under the guidance of Tanner Renken ’19, director of IT and marketing and fourth-generation leader of the family-owned company.

After contacting Sea Fox about a potential internship last summer, Bland landed the opportunity and connected with Renken.

“Being born in the Lowcountry and having been surrounded by boats my whole life, I have always wanted to pursue a career in the boating industry,” Bland says. “Wofford’s emphasis on networking motivated me to reach out to Sea Fox.”

As an intern, Bland has contributed to marketing campaigns and conducted research to identify trends and insights. She also manages and analyzes the performance of Sea Fox’s digital marketing initiatives.

“Marlee was a tremendous help last summer with planning our annual dealer meeting,” says Renken, who completed her bachelor’s degree in finance with a minor in computer science from Wofford. “I handed her a pink bedazzled radio and threw her right in. She accepted the challenge and excelled in helping organize a week of business meetings, social events and a photoshoot of 12 boats. When she asked to return for a second summer, it was an easy decision. … I have no doubt she will excel after graduating from Wofford.”

Bland praises Renken, also a Charleston native, as an outstanding teacher and mentor.

“Tanner consistently offers support and guidance,” Bland says. “Sharing a Wofford bond has helped us build a strong professional relationship.”

She credits Wofford for preparing her for real-world challenges.

“Wofford’s classes challenge students to reach their full potential,” Bland says. “That experience has enabled me to thrive in this internship.”

Written by Wofford College.