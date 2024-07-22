Wofford Graduate Guides Terriers to Legal Connections

This summer, two Wofford students have picked up where they left off last summer.

Clayton Hixon ’26, a government major from Jackson, Georgia, and Julio Del Jesus ’25, a government major from Kissimmee, Florida, are back in the courthouse with the Hon. Timothy Madden ’85, continuing their legal internship with the 13th Judicial Circuit in Greenville, South Carolina.

Last summer’s internship enabled Hixon and Del Jesus to learn various components of law and how they interconnect. This year, they are making connections by visiting courthouses across the state, learning about different specialties in law, meeting with lawyers and networking in the legal community.

Madden, a family court judge, has also taken the students to visit the University of South Carolina’s Joseph F. Rice School of Law, where he completed his Juris Doctor degree.

“Judge Madden always goes out of his way to put us in a position to meet new people and give us connections for the future,” Hixon says. “My biggest challenge has been putting myself out there. This summer, I’ve gained more confidence in that area, which will serve me well in my future legal career.”

“Judge Madden makes sure we never leave a new courthouse as strangers,” Del Jesus agrees.

Madden believes he has a duty and an obligation to give back to his alma mater. But it’s more than that, he says. Providing Wofford students with internships is one way he stays plugged in as an active alumnus and member of the college’s board of trustees.

The students and their mentor say they’ve benefitted from working together. Madden says the experience continues to reaffirm his pride in Wofford and highlights the value of a liberal arts education.

“It is no surprise, but the feedback I have received from everyone who has met our students has been nothing but glowing praise,” he says.

Written by Wofford College.