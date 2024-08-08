Carbotech Group Selects Spartanburg County to Establish First South Carolina Operation; $3.4 Million Investment and 35 New Jobs Expected

Carbotech Group (Carbotech), an equipment manufacturer for the sawmill industry, has selected Spartanburg County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation. The $3.4 million investment will create 35 new jobs.

Founded in Canada in 1987, Carbotech specializes in operational efficiency for sawing and planing mills. The company produces log handling and wood processing optimization equipment tailored to customer needs.

Carbotech purchased a 14,000-square-foot facility, located at 129 Old Airport Road in Roebuck, to manufacture and store the company’s equipment and spare parts. The new operation will also house a training center for employees.

“We want to thank the South Carolina Department of Commerce as well as the Spartanburg, Anderson and Laurens County economic development teams who helped us in our search,” said Carbotech Group Managing Director of U.S. Operations Jon Comber. “After the process we went through searching for a location in the Southeast U.S., we don’t think there is a finer state to locate a manufacturing business than South Carolina. The workforce is talented and ambitious and we are very excited for the road ahead!”

The facility is online and expected to be fully operational by 2026. Individuals interested in joining the Carbotech team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County to assist with the costs of building improvements.