Flat Rock Playhouse Presents Boeing-Boeing

The comedy of the season is landing at Flat Rock Playhouse! Fasten your seatbelts – there’s turbulence ahead in this laugh-out-loud tour-de-farce!

Boeing-Boeing takes place in 1960s Paris, where handsome architect Bernard (Keith Rubin), couldn’t be happier. After all, with three beautiful fiancées, Gloria the American (Jessica Mosher), Gretchen the German (Maddie Franke) and Gabriella the Italian (Carissa Fiorillo), all of whom are international air hostesses, what could go wrong? He keeps “one up, one down, and one pending” until unexpected schedule changes bring all three to Paris, and Bernard’s apartment, at the same time. Rounding out this fantastic cast is Flat Rock favorites Marcy McGuigan (Berthe) and Grayson Powell (Robert).

This production of Boeing-Boeing is directed by guest director Reggie Law. “I am very stoked about working with Flat Rock Playhouse on Boeing-Boeing after the wonderful experience of directing Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner in 2022. I am excited about this project not only because the Playhouse is a wonderful community of creative professionals, but also I am particularly drawn to shows with farcical premises and absurd situations and “Boeing” perfectly fits the bill.” – Reggie Law

Boeing-Boeing is written by the French playwright Marc Camoletti. The English-language adaptation, translated by Beverley Cross, was first staged in London at the Apollo Theatre in 1962 and transferred to the Duchess Theatre in 1965, running for seven years. In 1991, the play was listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the most performed French play throughout the world.

Flat Rock Playhouse can’t wait to bring this back to the stage for the first time since 2014. Be prepared to laugh out loud and enjoy the most deliriously funny flight of your life.

Thank you to the production sponsors Henderson Oil Company, ACTS Tryon Estates, Asheville Airport. Peter Parry In Memory of John S. Cox.

TICKETS AND SCHEDULE

Performances are scheduled August 9 – 25, 2024. Tickets are $65 / $55 / $45 and can be purchased by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 828-693-0731 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

The Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located in the Village of Flat Rock at 2661 Greenville Hwy Flat Rock, NC 28731.

Written by Flat Rock Playhouse.