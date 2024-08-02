Flat Rock Playhouse Presents “Cabaret” Through August 3rd

Willkommen, bienvenue, welcome to Cabaret! It’s 1930 Berlin, and inside the Kit Kat Klub, the delirious party is raging.

But no amount of booze, music, and dancing can slow the ominous march of a changing Germany as it draws ever closer. Coming to ‘the Rock’ for the first time, Cabaret features an iconic score by Broadway legends Kander and Ebb, including “Maybe This Time,” “Mein Herr,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” and, of course, the title song. This Tony Award-winning musical is reimagined in a visionary new staging by Broadway Choreographer, and Flat Rock native, Chase Brock.

“Cabaret has been casting a spell and sounding an alarm since the moment it erupted onto the stage,” shares Chase. “Our production smash-cuts between the hedonistic Kit Kat Club with its beguiling Emcee and quicksilver songstress Sally Bowles, and the intersecting lives of the inhabitants of a Berlin boarding house at the moment the Weimar Republic begins to fracture. Our siren song promises to be so hypnotic you’ll hardly notice the move from a state of exhilaration to a state of emergency.”

And for an added surprise, Flat Rock Playhouse Artistic Director, Lisa K. Bryant, will be taking on the role of the British nightclub singer Sally Bowles.

“When Lisa first approached me about directing Cabaret, a number of things were immediately clear, including that we had an ideal Sally in our own backyard. Actually our office – if only she’d agree to step out of it at 2 and 7:30pm for a few weeks this summer! Boy will you be happy she did. It’s a unique honor to deliver my friend back to the very stage where we all first fell in love with her, in this iconic role, amongst our marvelous company of actors. Trust me: you won’t want to miss this.”

Cabaret has captivated audiences around the world since its Broadway debut in 1966. With its powerful themes of love, desire, and political turmoil, the show remains as relevant today as it was 60 years ago. This production promises to bring a fresh perspective to the story, while staying true to the original vision of its creators.

Don’t miss your chance to experience one of the great Broadway musicals and musical scores of all time.

*Cabaret contains mature content and sexual situations. Parental discretion is advised.

TICKETS AND SCHEDULE

Tickets are $75 / $65 / $55 and can be purchased by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 828-693-0731 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

The Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located in the Village of Flat Rock at 2661 Greenville Hwy Flat Rock, NC 28731.

Written by Flat Rock Playhouse.