Hurricane Debby Exacerbates National Blood Shortage, Red Cross Calls for More Donors

The American Red Cross declared a national blood emergency on Monday, August 5, noting a shortfall of 19,000 blood donations in the last month causing the blood supply to plummet by 25% since July 1. Now, remnants of Hurricane Debby are complicating efforts to rebuild the supply.

Debby’s impact

Debby’s torrential rains are exacerbating the national blood shortage. The storm’s devastating flooding, power outages and travel hazards have forced the cancelation of blood drives in the Southeast, causing hundreds of lifesaving blood products to go uncollected when more donations are so desperately needed. Ahead of Debby, the Red Cross worked to ensure local hospitals in impacted areas were well stocked with lifesaving blood products. Even as we work to overcome this blood shortage, the Red Cross is providing food, shelter and comfort to communities affected by the hurricane in the Southeast and wildfires in the West.

How to help

More individuals are needed to donate now to help patients counting on lifesaving blood following accidents, during surgeries and for treatment of conditions such as sickle cell disease and cancer. There is also an emergency need for platelets. It’s the blood on the shelves now that helps during an emergency.

The Red Cross urges those eligible in unaffected areas to make an appointment to give as soon as possible. People urgently need aid now. You can help by making a financial donation or an appointment to give blood or platelets by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

Nationwide industry challenges

Inventory challenges are not unique to the Red Cross. In fact, many blood collecting organizations are facing a critical summer shortage making patients particularly vulnerable. Read more from AABB about the current blood industry impact. In the last month, the Red Cross has provided hundreds of blood products to help support hospitals typically served by other blood collectors to ensure lifesaving medical care continued.

