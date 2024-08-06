Hurricane Debby to Impact Local Blood Supply; Blood Donors Needed Now

The Blood Connection (TBC), your community blood center, is currently experiencing an increased need for blood donors as the coastal Southeast is expected to take a hit from Hurricane Debby.

As Debby makes impact along the coastal areas, TBC expects to see closures and cancellations in several areas of service. It is anticipated that TBC will not be able to collect all of the 1,000 donations needed per day to sustain local hospital needs unless community blood donors step up ahead of the storm and roll up their sleeves now.

“We are in a critical time window to get the donations we need before the hurricane so there is no worry about local supply,” said Delisa English, President and CEO of The Blood Connection. “The need for blood donors never stops. Saving lives is TBC’s responsibility and that doesn’t change when the weather does. Local hospital patients are counting on us.”

TBC is asking community donors to help us stabilize the blood supply both locally and for our neighbors through the Southeast. Blood cannot be created; it must be donated, and it is crucial that hospitals have the lifesaving blood products for patients in need.

Blood donations in Upstate South Carolina, Western North Carolina, Raleigh, and Virginia will be even more vital this week to make sure the local blood supply holds steady throughout the storm and as impacted areas deal with the aftereffects of the storm. TBC provides blood products to more than 120 hospitals in four states (both Carolinas, Georgia, and Virginia), some of which are along the East Coast. As those communities prepare for the hurricane, blood donors in other communities farther inland are being asked to support those unable to donate because of the hurricane.

To make an appointment at one of our 16 donation centers, or to find a mobile blood drive near you, visit thebloodconnection.org/donate. Appointments are encouraged but not required.

Hosting blood drives is also essential through this increased time of need. To host a blood drive, please visit thebloodconnection.org/host.

Written by The Blood Connection.