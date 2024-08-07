Multi-day Deluge From Debby Predicted

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is monitoring Tropical Storm Debby.

Forecasters say it is expected to move very slowly over South Carolina in the next few days, leading to potentially historic heavy rainfall. Key local and state agencies have been notified to be ready to respond if the need arises.

South Carolina residents and visitors in potentially vulnerable areas should review their plans and consider actions they would need to take if the storm threatens the state. Residents in low-lying areas should consider moving to higher ground for the duration of the storm. Everyone should monitor the storm via local news media and follow updates from the National Hurricane Center.

“We will see some strong winds from this storm, but the biggest concern is flooding,” SCEMD Director Kim Stenson said. “The heavy rains and flooding currently predicted this week are historic in scope and scale. Our experts with the National Hurricane Center believe flooding to be catastrophic for many parts of South Carolina. Take no chances with this storm.”

Double Check Your Emergency Kit: Prepare an emergency kit with non-perishable food, water, medications, flashlights, batteries, a first-aid kit, and important documents. Make sure your kit can sustain your household for at least three days, but preferably with enough supplies to last a week or more.

Clear Gutters and Drains: Make sure to clear your gutters and storm drains of debris to prevent water accumulation and reduce the risk of flooding around your home.

Secure Outdoor Items: Store or secure outdoor furniture, garden tools, and toys. High winds can turn these objects into dangerous projectiles.

Stay Informed: Monitor local weather forecasts and stay informed about the developments of the storm. Have several ways to get emergency information.

SCEMD has several resources available for people to prepare for hurricanes, including hurricane.sc. This site is an interactive tool for anyone needing a quick reference on hurricane preparedness.

Additionally, the SC Emergency Manager is available in the App Store and on Google Play: http://onelink.to/dn92rx.

The official 2024 S.C. Hurricane Guide is available in English and Spanish at scemd.org.

For up-to-date resources, please visit scemd.org.

Written by SCEMD.