MySpartanburg App Lets Residents Request City Services, Follow Progress on Reported Issues

On this episode of the Spartanburg City News Podcast, the hosts are discussing MySpartanburg, the new app allowing residents to easily and conveniently report service requests directly from their smartphones.

Available through the Apple App store and Google Play, the app lets those who live, work, and play in the City of Spartanburg report any non-emergency service requests and receive updates on requests as they are assigned to City staff and completed.

The app enables users to upload photos, pulls location data from photos, and provides a wide variety of request categories that include Public Works, Parks & Recreation, Commercial Property, and more, so City staff can receive detailed information and lessen the need for calls, duplicate requests, and the uncertainty associated with making sure your service requests are received by the right staff.

Listen below for more, and be sure to download the free MySpartanburg app to share any service requests or concerns you have when you’re out and about in the City of Spartanburg.

Want to listen to the podcast on the go? You can find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or search “Spartanburg City News” in your favorite podcast app. Theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.