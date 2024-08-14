SCDES Continues to Assess Damages, Provides Health and Safety Reminders Following Tropical Storm Debby

Following Tropical Storm Debby’s landfall in South Carolina, the South Carolina Department of Environmental Services (SCDES) is working with state and local partners to assess damages and impacts across the state. Below are important resources for residents as flooding from the storm is expected to affect South Carolina for the next days and weeks.

Dam Safety Assessments

SCDES’s Dam Safety team is performing post-storm assessments of hundreds of high- and significant-hazard dams around the state. These post-storm assessments allow staff to observe whether any dam owners need to take immediate actions to help retain the structural integrity of their dams. Learn more about SCDES’s Dam Safety Program at des.sc.gov/dams.

Coastal Storm Impacts

SCDES’s Bureau of Coastal Management team is conducting assessments of damages to beachfront structures within the state’s jurisdiction. Coastal residents are encouraged to report damage to beachfront structures, including homes, pools, seawalls, revetments, and dune walkovers, at mycoast.org/sc. This online portal helps SCDES collect and analyze pictures and data about coastal impacts from the storm so that issues can be quickly addressed.

Private Well Testing

A private well that’s been flooded can result in unsafe drinking water that could make you sick. It’s important to check the status of your well. Private well owners can call our Private Well Hotline at 1-888-761-5989 for information about the steps they can take to test their well water or disinfect their well. Additional information is available at SCDES’s Private Wells: What to Do Before and After Storms webpage.

Stay Out of Flood Waters

We continue to urge residents to not come into contact with flood water or standing water. Storm water contains harmful bacteria, wastewater, oil and fuel, urban runoff and other contaminants that can pose health risks to people and pets. Stormwater can also contain dangerous debris, so please avoid it.

Mold

If your home was flooded or damaged by water from Tropical Storm Debby, please be aware of mold that could be present on flooded floors, walls, furniture, appliances or clothing. Drying your home and removing water-damaged items within 24 to 48 hours is the most important step in stopping mold growth, damage and potential exposure. While SCDES doesn’t perform remediation for mold, residents can call SCDES’s mold hotline at 1-888-815-3509 to receive information. For more information, visit our webpage on indoor mold.

Click here to learn more about SCDES’s role in protecting people, property and the environment during hurricanes, floods, and other weather emergencies.