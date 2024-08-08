Team South Carolina Continues to Respond to Tropical Storm Debby

South Carolina’s state agencies and local partners continue to respond to Tropical Storm Debby. As of 2 pm on Wednesday, the storm, located 50 miles southeast of Charleston, is expected to continue to bring significant rainfall, gusty winds, and flooding to low-lying areas over the next 48 hours. River flooding is also an increasing concern.

“We have been lucky so far, but we are not out of the woods yet,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “One way to look at this is we are in the second act of a three-act play. Heavy rain and flooding are still expected to continue over the next few days, especially in the Pee Dee. It is important to remain vigilant and not let your guard down.”

Current Situation:

As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Debby is moving at 3 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

The storm is projected to make landfall somewhere along the central or northern coast of South Carolina later tonight or tomorrow morning .

. Heavy rainfall and localized amounts up to 6-8 inches of rain is expected along South Carolina’s coastal areas, particularly in the northeast/Pee Dee area, with lower amounts impacting inland areas. Flash flooding is a significant concern for many parts of the state, particularly in urban areas and regions with poor drainage. River flooding will remain a threat through the weekend, with the Little Pee Dee River near Galivants Ferry and Edisto River near Givhans Ferry of particular concern to reach major flood stage early next week.

Many coastal counties are reporting flooding and blocked roads.

State and Local Activities:

SCEMD has fielded 207 requests for assistance.

Twelve general population shelters are currently in operation. While some are expected to close soon, others are on standby and more will open as needed. View shelter information here. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Decisions to open shelters are made at the local level.

Road safety remains a top priority, with 424 state law enforcement personnel patrolling from the Midlands to the coast over the 24-hour period of 7 a.m. Wednesday – 7 a.m. Thursday .

. The South Carolina National Guard has 284 service members on state active duty.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has shifted to 24-hour operations with approximately 2,400 personnel mobilized.

State parks along the coast remain closed. Nineteen county government offices are closed. View closures here.

Guidance for Residents:

Residents in low-lying areas should consider moving to higher ground for the duration of the storm.

Remember to check on neighbors, especially those who may need extra assistance, and bring pets inside.

Avoid unnecessary travel. Flooding or downed trees can impact roads, making them impassible. If you must drive, watch for: Standing water on the roads Downed power lines, trees, or other debris in the roadway Lack of visibility while driving caused by sudden downpours Flash flooding resulting from standing waters, creeks, or rivers spilling over their banks and into the roadways. Stay out of floodwaters and standing water. Stormwater contains harmful bacteria, wastewater, oil and fuel, hazardous materials, and other contaminants that can pose health risks. Stormwater can also contain dangerous debris.

Stay informed by following local news, weather updates, and official social media channels for the latest information.

Contact Information: Residents can call the SCEMD Tropical Storm Debby Hotline at 1-866-246-0133 or visit the SCEMD website at www.scemd.org for more information and updates. SCEMD will continue to provide updates as the situation develops. Please stay alert and take all necessary precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones.