2025 Converse Emerging Young Artists Juried Exhibition Accepting Entries

Converse’s Department of Art and Design will begin accepting online entries for the 2025 Emerging Young Artists Juried Exhibition on December 1, 2024.

High school students in grades 9-12 are invited to submit entries via their teachers until February 14, 2025.

The Converse Emerging Young Artists Exhibition provides a venue to recognize exemplary artworks of high school students and to help them begin to prepare for a major in art while still in grades 9-12.

This opportunity also introduces them to the Converse University Department of Art, Design & Letters, and the variety of majors offered to students at Converse.

Read full guidelines here.

Image requirements are listed here.

Submissions will be accepted until February 14, 2025. Only online submissions will be accepted.

Awards: 1st ; 2nd; 3rd place in each medium: Drawing, Painting, Mixed, Printmaking, Ceramics, Sculpture, Fibers, Digital Media, Photography; and Best in Show.