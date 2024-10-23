Spartanburg.com News

2025 Converse Emerging Young Artists Juried Exhibition Accepting Entries

Brushes and paint spread across a table.

Converse’s Department of Art and Design will begin accepting online entries for the 2025 Emerging Young Artists Juried Exhibition on December 1, 2024.

High school students in grades 9-12 are invited to submit entries via their teachers until February 14, 2025.

The Converse Emerging Young Artists Exhibition provides a venue to recognize exemplary artworks of high school students and to help them begin to prepare for a major in art while still in grades 9-12.

This opportunity also introduces them to the Converse University Department of Art, Design & Letters, and the variety of majors offered to students at Converse.

  • Read full guidelines here.
  • Image requirements are listed here.

Submissions will be accepted until February 14, 2025. Only online submissions will be accepted.

Awards: 1st ; 2nd; 3rd place in each medium: Drawing, Painting, Mixed, Printmaking, Ceramics, Sculpture, Fibers, Digital Media, Photography; and Best in Show.