BENTELER to Expand Spartanburg County Operations; $47.9 Million Investment Expected

BENTELER Automotive Corporation, a leading global automotive supplier, has announced it is expanding its Spartanburg County operations. The $47.9 million investment will improve the company’s manufacturing and assembly facility.

Part of the global metal processing specialist BENTELER Group, BENTELER’s Spartanburg plant supplies automotive-welded assemblies and modules to automobile manufacturers globally. The company’s products include chassis systems, structures, exhaust systems and engine applications.

“We are excited to expand our manufacturing facility here in Spartanburg. This investment will enable us to improve our equipment and facilities technology to support the thriving automotive industry,” said BENTELER Spartanburg Plant Manager Chad Nelson. “It’s a reflection of our ongoing commitment to the automotive industry and Spartanburg County. Together with our great employees and our business partners, we will remain a preferred supplier to our customers and thus make our long-term contribution to the Spartanburg area.

BENTELER’s investment in its existing facility, located at 1255 Howell Road in Duncan, will consist of building improvements as well as updated machinery, fixtures and furnishings. The company opened its Spartanburg County facility in 2006.

Expanded operations are already online.

Visit https://www.benteler.com for more information.