Biltmore Estate to Reopen on November 2nd

Biltmore Estate intends to reopen on Saturday, Nov. 2, marking the beginning of its beloved holiday season, Christmas at Biltmore. The estate temporarily closed in response to the impact of Tropical Storm Helene across Western North Carolina.

For over 125 years, Biltmore has witnessed the resilience and community spirit of the Asheville area. The response to Helene has resulted in signs that recovery is underway across the region. On the estate, crews have been working to repair damaged areas and preparations to welcome guests back in time for the holiday season.

Upon the Nov. 2 opening, Biltmore will be fully decorated for the Christmas season and estate attractions and restaurants will be open. The estate’s lodging properties will welcome overnight guests. Wooded areas and some roads on the estate are still undergoing cleanup. Trails and the Outdoor Adventure Center will remain closed until further notice.

While this reopening marks a step forward, the effects of Tropical Storm Helene are still being felt across the broader Asheville community. Many businesses and roads in the Asheville area have reopened, while some areas are working to recover. Guests are encouraged to plan for the possibility of needing to take alternative routes when traveling to Biltmore.

“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support for our community and the determination of our first responders, utility workers, and community volunteers,” said Bill Cecil Jr., president and CEO of Biltmore. “As recovery unfolds, welcoming guests back to Biltmore not only means we can open, but also brings critical support to our region’s economy to aid area employees, local businesses, and friends. Together, we can help restore the vibrancy of Asheville and its surrounding areas.”

Christmas at Biltmore is a cherished tradition and has provided generations of guests with an awe-inspiring getaway filled with heartwarming traditions, comfort, and joy. Guests can choose between touring festive décor with a daytime visit, or an elegant evening with live holiday music and historic rooms glowing in the soft light of fireplaces with a Candlelight visit.

For more information on how Biltmore is supporting the broader community during this recovery phase and ways to help, please visit Biltmore.com/Helene-Response.

For more info about visiting this holiday season, please visit Biltmore.com/Christmas.

Written by The Biltmore Company.