BMW Group Donates $1 Million To American Red Cross For Hurricane Relief

The BMW Group in the U.S. has pledged a donation of $1 million to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund to support in the recovery efforts after the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene.

Catastrophic winds and rain hit the southeast, including the Carolinas, causing widespread damage and historic flooding. Roads were destroyed by the floods, and landslides left entire communities completely isolated from outside aid for days. The American Red Cross and thousands of volunteers are working tirelessly to care for people impacted by this disaster.

“This donation will help the Red Cross give assistance to many in the Carolinas who are in need, including some of our own associates,” said Dr. Robert Engelhorn, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing. “Thousands of our BMW family lost power, many had their homes damaged by falling trees, and some had their homes swept away by floods. We offer our thanks and support to the Red Cross and many volunteers who are working so hard on the recovery effort.”

BMW Manufacturing is located in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, where it employs more than 11,000 people and supports thousands of additional jobs through its supplier network, which includes the Carolinas and Georgia.

Written by the BMW Group.