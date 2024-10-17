Federal Government Approves $825 Million to Helene Survivors and Communities

FEMA remains fully committed to assisting survivors affected by Helene and Milton as response teams work tirelessly to address immediate needs.

FEMA recently experienced a record-breaking day with over 250,000 applications, making it the busiest day in FEMA history for registrations inclusive of all storms. Applying online at disasterassistance.gov is the best way to apply for assistance.

Throughout the Southeast, over 9,600 total federal personnel are deployed, including 4,100 FEMA personnel on the ground, working closely with state officials to ensure survivors receive the support they need. FEMA has approved at least $474 million in assistance for individuals and communities affected and over $351 million for debris removal and activities to save lives, protect public health and safety and prevent damage to public and private property.

Hurricane Helene recovery efforts continue, with federal responders working throughout the region to provide immediate and long-term support. FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are open across the region to provide support.

The agency is actively working alongside state, local and tribal partners to assess damage and support those affected by Helene. Over 9,600 personnel from across the federal workforce, including FEMA staff, are deployed to affected communities. To date, FEMA has delivered over 12.6 million meals and more than 12.8 million liters of water to the region.

Disaster survivors in certain areas of Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia can begin their recovery process by applying for federal assistance through FEMA. People with damage to their homes or personal property who live in the designated areas should apply for assistance, which may include upfront funds to help with essential items like food, water, baby formula, breastfeeding supplies and other emergency supplies. Funds may also be available to repair storm-related damage to homes and personal property, as well as assistance to find a temporary place to stay. Homeowners and renters with damage to their home or personal property from previous disasters, whether they received FEMA funds or not, are still eligible to apply for and receive assistance for Helene.

There are three ways to apply for FEMA assistance:

Online by visiting disasterassistance.gov.

Downloading and applying on the FEMA App.

Calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362.

Support for North Carolina

Financial Support: FEMA has approved more than $86 million in housing and other types of assistance for over 66,800 households.

Power and Cellular Restoration: More than 96% of originally reported power outages have been restored. Cellular restoration continues to improve, with more than 93% of cellular sites in service as of today.

Staffing: As response efforts continue in North Carolina, more than 1,250 FEMA staffare on the ground providing support to affected communities. Over 350 Urban Search and Rescue personnel remain in the field helping people. These teams have rescued or supported over 3,100 survivors to date.

Sheltering: More than 2,225 families who cannot return home are staying in safe and clean lodging through FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance program. Under FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance program, residents in declared counties who have applied for disaster assistance may be eligible to stay temporarily in a hotel or motel paid for by FEMA while they work on their long-term housing plan. FEMA will notify applicants of their eligibility for this assistance through an automated phone call, text message, and/or email, depending upon the method of communication they selected at the time of application for disaster assistance. Shelter numbers continue to decline, with 14 shelters housing just over 500 occupants.

Commodities: Commodity distribution, mass feeding, and hydration operations remain in areas of western North Carolina. Voluntary organizations are supporting feeding operations with bulk food and water deliveries coming via truck and aircraft. Mobile feeding operations are helping survivors in heavily affected areas, including mass feeding sites in Buncombe and Watauga counties serving locations across the impacted areas.

Resources:

There are more than 300 Disaster Survivor Assistance members supporting neighborhoods in four counties to connect survivors with the assistance they need.

members supporting neighborhoods in four counties to connect survivors with the assistance they need. There are four Disaster Recovery Centers now open, where survivors can speak directly with FEMA and state personnel for assistance with their recovery. To find the nearest center, visit FEMA.gov/DRC.

now open, where survivors can speak directly with FEMA and state personnel for assistance with their recovery. To find the nearest center, visit FEMA.gov/DRC. Residents can visit: ncdps.gov/helene to get information and additional assistance.

Residents can get in touch with loved ones by calling 2-1-1 or visiting unitedwaync.org to add them to search and rescue efforts.

Voluntary Organizations

Voluntary organizations are also providing personnel and resources to the hardest hit areas. The American Red Cross has hundreds of trained disaster workers providing comfort and operating shelters. Additionally, they are helping find loved ones through their helpline 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or by the Red Cross Hurricane Helene Reunification page where people can enter pertinent information about the person they’re looking for. If someone is missing a child related to this disaster or any other incident, they need to call 9-1-1 and then 1-800-THE-LOST to receive assistance from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. FEMA remains steadfast in its mission to support survivors as they begin their recovery from these historic storms. The agency will continue to work with federal, state, and local partners to ensure the safety and well-being of those impacted by Milton and Helene. Written by FEMA.