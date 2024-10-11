Fifth Third Bank to Serve as Title Sponsor of Spartanburgers’ New Education Program

As part of Fifth Third Bank’s partnership with the Hub City Spartanburgers, the bank plans to incorporate a robust community impact initiative featuring a strong emphasis on financial literacy for local students.

Fifth Third is proud to partner with the team for all its community-related initiatives, including title sponsorship of their new Education Program.

As part of the team’s Education Program, Fifth Third Bank employees will join the Spartanburgers – including their front office, players and mascot – on visits to local classrooms, where the bank and team will collaborate throughout the year to educate students on the basics of personal finance with fun and engaging curriculum. Fifth Third Bank will also sponsor the team’s annual Education Day game, during which the Spartanburgers will invite school groups to Fifth Third Park and feature educational programming and entertainment.

“Financial literacy is an immensely important tool for students of all ages,” said David Torris, South Carolina Market President at Fifth Third Bank. “We’re proud to partner with the Spartanburgers to make this a priority for young people in Spartanburg, and a topic they enjoy learning about.”

Beginning with a joint financial education program at Carver Middle School this week, Fifth Third Bank and the Spartanburgers will be active partners in the community outside of this Program, enhancing each other’s charitable initiatives through volunteerism, fundraising efforts and other means of support. Fifth Third Bank will sponsor the Spartanburgers’ week-long community impact initiative, set for a yet-to-be-determined homestand during its inaugural season, in which the team will look to give back to the community. In the spirit of true partnership, the Spartanburgers plan to be an ever-present partner during Fifth Third-led community initiatives, including their annual Fifth Third Day on May 3, when the bank will fight food insecurity by providing millions of meals across its footprint.

Fifth Third Bank will also serve as the title sponsor for the team’s fireworks nights each Friday during the season, as well as being involved in additional promotional and in-game elements as part of the partnership.

